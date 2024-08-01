Odds to Win 2024 Sun Belt Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights Published 7:18 am Thursday, August 1, 2024

Appalachian State and Texas State, at +275 and +350, respectively, are the two favorites to win the Sun Belt in 2024. Let’s go over the full list of contenders, along with their odds, before you place a bet on a team to clinch the Sun Belt.

Odds to Win the Sun Belt

Team Odds to Win Sun Belt Appalachian State +275 Texas State +350 Louisiana +600 James Madison +725 South Alabama +1100 Troy +1200 Arkansas State +1600 Marshall +1600 Coastal Carolina +2000 Georgia Southern +2200 Old Dominion +3500 Georgia State +5000 Southern Miss +5000 Louisiana-Monroe +20000

Sun Belt Upcoming Games

Jackson State Tigers at Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on CBS Sports Network

8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on CBS Sports Network East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Appalachian State Mountaineers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+ Boise State Broncos at Georgia Southern Eagles 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPNU

4:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPNU Old Dominion Monarchs at South Carolina Gamecocks 4:15 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on SEC Network

4:15 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on SEC Network Stony Brook Seawolves at Marshall Thundering Herd 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+

5:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+ North Texas Mean Green at South Alabama Jaguars 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+

5:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+ Central Arkansas Bears at Arkansas State Red Wolves 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+ Nevada Wolf Pack at Troy Trojans 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+ Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats 7:45 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on SEC Network

7:45 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on SEC Network James Madison Dukes at Charlotte 49ers 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPNU

8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPNU Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ACC Network

8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ACC Network Grambling State Tigers at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+ Lamar Cardinals at Texas State Bobcats 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+

