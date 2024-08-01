Tennessee helped recover $9.5M for residents from insurance companies this year Published 3:55 pm Thursday, August 1, 2024

By Jon Styf

The Center Square

Tennessee’s Department of Commerce and Insurance says it has recovered $9.5 million for Tennessee residents in 2024.

The group mediates complaints between consumers and insurance companies, resulting in previously denied claims being overturned and additional benefits identified and paid to consumers.

The recovery comes after the division recorded a record of more than $17.45 million for Tennessee residents in 2023.

“Consumers who may feel frustrated or overwhelmed when dealing with insurance-related issues know they can contact our Consumer Insurance Services team for assistance and information about their insurance policies,” TDCI Assistant Commissioner Bill Huddleston said in a statement.

TDCI’s insurance division includes 126 full-time employees and was budgeted for $25.1 million in expenses in the 2023-24 fiscal year, up from 109 employees and $14.6 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The insurance division’s 2022-23 and 2023-24 budgets were similar at less than $25 million.

TDCI says it regulates all types of insurance, and its Consumer Insurance Services team can answer questions at 800-342-4029 or 615-741-2218.

The most common complaints are related to claim denials, claim delays, unsatisfactory settlement offers and out-of-network benefits.