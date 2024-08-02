2024 Auburn Football Odds to Win Southeastern Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:23 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The Auburn Tigers are +5000 to win the SEC in 2024, as they have the 10th-ranked odds in the conference. In addition they have +10000 odds to win the national championship. We have more info on futures odds, along with the relevant statistics you need to know, in the article below.

Auburn Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1,000.00)

+10000 (Bet $10 to win $1,000.00) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +5000 (Bet $10 to win $500.00)

+5000 (Bet $10 to win $500.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 7.5 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 on the over with +125 odds)

Auburn 2024 Schedule

Auburn will have the 44th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total last year (75). The Tigers will suit up for seven games in 2024 against teams with winning records in 2023 (four of those teams won nine or more games and two of them tallied fewer than four wins).

Opponent Date Week Result Alabama A&M August 31 1 – California September 7 2 – New Mexico September 14 3 – Arkansas September 21 4 – Oklahoma September 28 5 – @ Georgia October 5 6 – @ Missouri October 19 8 – @ Kentucky October 26 9 – Vanderbilt November 2 10 – Louisiana-Monroe November 16 12 – Texas A&M November 23 13 – @ Alabama November 30 14 –

