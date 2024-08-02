2024 Baylor Football Odds to Win Big 12 Conference Championship & National Title

Published 2:23 am Friday, August 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

2024 Baylor Football Odds to Win Big 12 Conference Championship & National Title

In terms of clinching the Big 12 title in 2024, the Baylor Bears rank 12th in the conference, with +6000 odds. In addition they have +50000 odds to claim the College Football Playoff title. In the piece below, we analyze the futures odds and other important data.

Baylor Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

  • National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5,000.00)
  • Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +6000 (Bet $10 to win $600.00)
  • Season Win Total Over/Under: 5.5 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 on the over with -105 odds)

Baylor 2024 Schedule

According to the squad’s opponents’ combined win total last season, Baylor get the 55th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness. In 2024, the Bears will square off against seven teams that had winning records last season, including one that won nine or more games, while facing zero squads that compiled three or fewer wins a season ago.

Opponent Date Week Result
Tarleton State August 31 1
@ Utah September 7 2
Air Force September 14 3
@ Colorado September 21 4
BYU September 28 5
@ Iowa State October 5 6
@ Texas Tech October 19 8
Oklahoma State October 26 9
TCU November 2 10
@ West Virginia November 16 12
@ Houston November 23 13
Kansas November 30 14

