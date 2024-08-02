2024 Florida Football Odds to Win Southeastern Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:23 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The Florida Gators have +15000 odds to take home the SEC title in 2024, which ranks them 12th in the conference. In addition they have +25000 odds to claim the College Football Playoff title. Check out the info below, if you’re looking to make a futures bet on their futures odds.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Florida Gators’ odds to win their conference or the national championship.

Florida Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +25000 (Bet $10 to win $2,500.00)

+25000 (Bet $10 to win $2,500.00) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1,500.00)

+15000 (Bet $10 to win $1,500.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 4.5 (Bet $15.00 to win $10 on the over with -150 odds)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Florida Gators futures odds & games on BetMGM.

Florida 2024 Schedule

Taking into account its opponents’ combined win total last year (94), Florida will have to overcome the second-hardest schedule in college football. The Gators will hit the gridiron for 10 games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule includes five teams that had nine or more victories and zero squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Watch Florida Gators games all season long on Fubo!

Opponent Date Week Result Miami (FL) August 31 1 – Samford September 7 2 – Texas A&M September 14 3 – @ Mississippi State September 21 4 – UCF October 5 6 – @ Tennessee October 12 7 – Kentucky October 19 8 – @ Georgia November 2 10 – @ Texas November 9 11 – LSU November 16 12 – Ole Miss November 23 13 – @ Florida State November 30 14 –

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.