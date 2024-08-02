2024 Fresno State Football Odds to Win Mountain West Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:23 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The Fresno State Bulldogs look like real contenders in 2024, as they sport +425 odds to win the MWC, which ranks them second in the conference. Check out the stats below, if you’re looking to make a futures wager on any of their odds.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Fresno State Bulldogs’ odds to win their conference or the national championship.

Fresno State Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50)

+425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50) Season Win Total Over/Under: 7.5 (Bet $15.50 to win $10 on the over with -155 odds)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Fresno State Bulldogs futures odds & games on BetMGM.

Fresno State 2024 Schedule

Fresno State will have the 48th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total last season (74). The Bulldogs will square off in six games in 2024 against teams that finished over .500 in 2023 (three of those teams won nine or more games and one of them tallied three or fewer wins).

Watch Fresno State Bulldogs games all season long on Fubo!

Opponent Date Week Result @ Michigan August 31 1 – Sacramento State September 7 2 – New Mexico State September 14 3 – @ New Mexico September 21 4 – @ UNLV September 28 5 – Washington State October 12 7 – @ Nevada October 18 8 – San Jose State October 26 9 – Hawai’i November 2 10 – @ Air Force November 9 11 – Colorado State November 23 13 – @ UCLA November 30 14 –

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.