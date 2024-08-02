2024 Louisiana Tech Football Odds to Win Conference USA Championship & National Title Published 2:22 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs rank fifth in the CUSA, with +2500 odds to claim the conference title in 2024. Read the article below for more info on the team’s futures championship odds.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Louisiana Tech Bulldogs’ odds to win their conference or the national championship.

Louisiana Tech Conference USA and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Conference USA Championship Odds: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00)

+2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 4.5 (Bet $15.50 to win $10 on the over with -155 odds)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Louisiana Tech Bulldogs futures odds & games on BetMGM.

Louisiana Tech 2024 Schedule

Based on the combined win total of opponents from last year (59), Louisiana Tech will face the 12th-easiest schedule in college football. The Bulldogs’ schedule features four games against teams with winning records in 2023, which includes two versus teams with nine or more wins and three against squads that compiled three or fewer wins.

Watch Louisiana Tech Bulldogs games all season long on Fubo!

Opponent Date Week Result Nicholls State August 31 1 – @ North Carolina State September 14 3 – Tulsa September 21 4 – @ Florida International September 28 5 – Middle Tennessee October 10 7 – @ New Mexico State October 15 8 – UTEP October 22 9 – @ Sam Houston October 29 10 – Jacksonville State November 9 11 – @ Western Kentucky November 16 12 – @ Arkansas November 23 13 – Kennesaw State November 30 14 –

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.