2024 Marshall Football Odds to Win Sun Belt Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:22 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The Marshall Thundering Herd rank seventh in the Sun Belt, with +1600 odds to claim the conference title in 2024. Check out the article below for more details on the team’s futures championship odds.

Marshall Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00)

+1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 5.5 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 on the over with -120 odds)

Marshall 2024 Schedule

In terms of difficulty, based on its opponents’ combined win total last season, Marshall will be playing the 67th-ranked schedule this season. The Thundering Herd have eight games scheduled against teams that earned winning records in 2023, including two teams that collected nine or more wins and two with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Stony Brook August 31 1 – @ Virginia Tech September 7 2 – @ Ohio State September 21 4 – Western Michigan September 28 5 – Appalachian State October 5 6 – @ Georgia Southern October 12 7 – Georgia State October 17 8 – Louisiana-Monroe November 2 10 – @ Southern Miss November 9 11 – Coastal Carolina November 16 12 – @ Old Dominion November 23 13 – @ James Madison November 30 14 –

