2024 South Carolina Football Odds to Win Southeastern Conference Championship & National Title
Published 2:23 am Friday, August 2, 2024
The South Carolina Gamecocks have +15000 odds to win the SEC title in 2024, which ranks them 12th in the conference. Additionally they have +30000 odds to claim the College Football Playoff National Championship. Check out the info below, if you’re looking to make a futures wager on their futures odds.
Sign up for BetMGM to bet on South Carolina Gamecocks’ odds to win their conference or the national championship.
South Carolina Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: +30000 (Bet $10 to win $3,000.00)
- Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1,500.00)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: 5.5 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 on the over with -120 odds)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on South Carolina Gamecocks futures odds & games on BetMGM.
South Carolina 2024 Schedule
South Carolina will take on the 13th-hardest schedule this season (based on its opponents’ combined win total last year). The Gamecocks will square off against nine teams this season that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule will pit them against five teams that had nine or more victories and two squads that registered fewer than four wins last season.
Watch South Carolina Gamecocks games all season long on Fubo!
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Old Dominion
|August 31
|1
|–
|@ Kentucky
|September 7
|2
|–
|LSU
|September 14
|3
|–
|Akron
|September 21
|4
|–
|Ole Miss
|October 5
|6
|–
|@ Alabama
|October 12
|7
|–
|@ Oklahoma
|October 19
|8
|–
|Texas A&M
|November 2
|10
|–
|@ Vanderbilt
|November 9
|11
|–
|Missouri
|November 16
|12
|–
|Wofford
|November 23
|13
|–
|@ Clemson
|November 30
|14
|–
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.