2024 South Carolina Football Odds to Win Southeastern Conference Championship & National Title

The South Carolina Gamecocks have +15000 odds to win the SEC title in 2024, which ranks them 12th in the conference. Additionally they have +30000 odds to claim the College Football Playoff National Championship. Check out the info below, if you’re looking to make a futures wager on their futures odds.

South Carolina Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +30000 (Bet $10 to win $3,000.00)

+30000 (Bet $10 to win $3,000.00) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1,500.00)

+15000 (Bet $10 to win $1,500.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 5.5 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 on the over with -120 odds)

South Carolina 2024 Schedule

South Carolina will take on the 13th-hardest schedule this season (based on its opponents’ combined win total last year). The Gamecocks will square off against nine teams this season that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule will pit them against five teams that had nine or more victories and two squads that registered fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Old Dominion August 31 1 – @ Kentucky September 7 2 – LSU September 14 3 – Akron September 21 4 – Ole Miss October 5 6 – @ Alabama October 12 7 – @ Oklahoma October 19 8 – Texas A&M November 2 10 – @ Vanderbilt November 9 11 – Missouri November 16 12 – Wofford November 23 13 – @ Clemson November 30 14 –

