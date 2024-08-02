2024 Tennessee Football Odds to Win Southeastern Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:23 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers are +1200 to bring home the SEC title in 2024, according to bookmakers, which ranks them sixth in the conference. Additionally they have +3000 odds to win the College Football Playoff title. Below, we dive into the odds and dissect the numbers you need to know before making a futures bet.

Tennessee Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300.00)

+3000 (Bet $10 to win $300.00) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00)

+1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 9 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 on the over with +110 odds)

Tennessee 2024 Schedule

Tennessee has been handed the 73rd-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents’ combined win total from last year). The Volunteers will battle five teams this season that finished above .500 in 2023. That schedule will pit them against four teams that put up nine or more victories and three squads that picked up fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result Chattanooga August 31 1 – @ North Carolina State September 7 2 – Kent State September 14 3 – @ Oklahoma September 21 4 – @ Arkansas October 5 6 – Florida October 12 7 – Alabama October 19 8 – Kentucky November 2 10 – Mississippi State November 9 11 – @ Georgia November 16 12 – UTEP November 23 13 – @ Vanderbilt November 30 14 –

