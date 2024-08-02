2024 Utah Football Odds to Win Big 12 Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:23 am Friday, August 2, 2024

At +300, the Utah Utes have the best odds to win the Big 12 in 2024. They also have +4000 odds to claim a CFP title. Dig into the futures odds and other data below prior to placing a futures wager.

Utah Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +4000 (Bet $10 to win $400.00)

+4000 (Bet $10 to win $400.00) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00)

+300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 9.5 (Bet $16.00 to win $10 on the over with -160 odds)

Utah 2024 Schedule

Taking into account the combined win total of opponents last season (61), Utah will have the good fortune of facing the 20th-easiest schedule in college football. The Utes will face five teams this season that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule will pair them against two teams that had nine or more victories and two squads that registered three or fewer wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result Southern Utah August 29 1 – Baylor September 7 2 – @ Utah State September 14 3 – @ Oklahoma State September 21 4 – Arizona September 28 5 – @ Arizona State October 11 7 – TCU October 19 8 – @ Houston October 26 9 – BYU November 9 11 – @ Colorado November 16 12 – Iowa State November 23 13 – @ UCF November 29 14 –

