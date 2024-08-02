2024 Vanderbilt Football Odds to Win Southeastern Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:23 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The Vanderbilt Commodores are +100000 to win the SEC in 2024, as they sport the 16th-ranked odds in the conference. In addition they have +100000 odds to bring home a national championship. We have more info on futures odds, along with the relevant stats you need to know, in the article below.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Vanderbilt Commodores’ odds to win their conference or the national championship.

Vanderbilt Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +100000 (Bet $10 to win $10,000.00)

+100000 (Bet $10 to win $10,000.00) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +100000 (Bet $10 to win $10,000.00)

+100000 (Bet $10 to win $10,000.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 2.5 (Bet $19.00 to win $10 on the over with -190 odds)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Vanderbilt Commodores futures odds & games on BetMGM.

Vanderbilt 2024 Schedule

Taking into account its opponents’ combined win total last year (83), Vanderbilt will have the 12th-toughest schedule in college football. The Commodores will challenge nine teams this season that finished above .500 in 2023. That schedule will pair them against four teams that ended with nine or more victories and zero squads that compiled fewer than four wins last year.

Watch Vanderbilt Commodores games all season long on Fubo!

Opponent Date Week Result Virginia Tech August 31 1 – Alcorn State September 7 2 – @ Georgia State September 14 3 – @ Missouri September 21 4 – Alabama October 5 6 – @ Kentucky October 12 7 – Ball State October 19 8 – Texas October 26 9 – @ Auburn November 2 10 – South Carolina November 9 11 – @ LSU November 23 13 – Tennessee November 30 14 –

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.