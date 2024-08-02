Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Preview for August 2 Published 9:25 am Friday, August 2, 2024

On Friday, August 2, Marcell Ozuna’s Atlanta Braves (59-49) host Jake Burger’s Miami Marlins (40-69) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

At +195, the Marlins are the moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Braves, who are -250. This matchup’s total is 9. You can get -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

Date: Friday, August 2, 2024

Friday, August 2, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -250

Braves -250 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +195

Marlins +195 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Schwellenbach heads into the outing with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Schwellenbach is looking for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 10 outings this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are sixth in MLB play with 136 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

Atlanta has the No. 21 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (459 total runs).

The Braves are 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 25th in the majors.

Atlanta has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.190).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.