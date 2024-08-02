Helen Lucinda Powell McCarter, 88 Published 9:40 am Friday, August 2, 2024

Helen Lucinda Powell McCarter, 88, of Arthur Tenn, died July 30, 2024 in Morristown, Tenn. She was born in Mary Helen, Ky., and grew up and lived most of her life in Arthur. She graduated from Powell Valley High School and Knoxville Business College and worked in the insurance business before she married and moved with her husband around the country while he served in the US Army.

Helen’s life was a life well-lived for Jesus. She actively shared with everyone she met her love for Jesus and his saving grace. Helen served many leadership roles in her local church and in the Cumberland Gap Baptist Association, including Youth Fellowship organizer, WMU leader, VBS director, Sunday school teacher, children’s church minister, and choir leader. She also worked with her husband at the Baptist Student Union at LMU.

Helen loved cooking, sewing, crafting, gardening, and photography. She also worked on improving her community through the Arthur Community Center.

Helen is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Maj. M.C. McCarter; son Mark McCarter; parents Clarence and Cecil Powell; and siblings Carl Powell and Freda Rowland. She is survived by her daughters Tamra (Mark) Hughes and Cindy (Mark) Hurst; daughters-in-law Lori McCarter and Ilene McCarter; brothers Earl (Frostine) Powell and Kenneth (Carolyn) Powell; sister-in-law Aliene Powell; grandchildren Micah McCarter, Melanie Warren, Rebecca Wynn, Daniel Hughes, and Ian, Alyssa, and Arabella Hurst; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday August 4, 2024 from 4:30 until 6 :30 PM at Gap Creek Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 6:30 PM at Gap Creek Missionary Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held on Monday August 5, 2024 at 8:30 AM in East Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery in Knoxville.