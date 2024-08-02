How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2 Published 10:06 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins will play on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Marcell Ozuna and Jake Burger among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, August 2, 2024

Friday, August 2, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank sixth-best in MLB action with 136 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball with a .408 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .239 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Atlanta ranks 21st in runs scored with 459 (4.3 per game).

The Braves are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 25th in baseball.

Atlanta has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.2 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.190).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He’s put together a 4.06 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Schwellenbach has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Schwellenbach will try to build on a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2024 Mets W 9-2 Away Reynaldo López David Peterson 7/29/2024 Brewers L 8-3 Away Grant Holmes Colin Rea 7/30/2024 Brewers W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Joe Ross 7/31/2024 Brewers W 6-2 Away Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/1/2024 Marlins W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Max Meyer 8/2/2024 Marlins – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Max Meyer 8/3/2024 Marlins – Home Grant Holmes Kyle Tyler 8/4/2024 Marlins – Home – Edward Cabrera 8/6/2024 Brewers – Home Chris Sale Colin Rea 8/7/2024 Brewers – Home Charlie Morton Freddy Peralta 8/8/2024 Brewers – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Frankie Montás

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.