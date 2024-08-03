Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Preview for August 3 Published 5:25 am Saturday, August 3, 2024

On Saturday, August 3, Marcell Ozuna’s Atlanta Braves (60-49) host Jake Burger’s Miami Marlins (40-70) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

At +195, the Marlins are listed as the moneyline underdogs in this game versus the Braves, who are -250. The total for this game is 9. The odds to eclipse the over are -115, while the odds are -105 to go under.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -250

Braves -250 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +195

Marlins +195 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Grant Holmes (0-0) makes the start for the Braves, his second of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 137 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 20th in runs scored with 464 (4.3 per game).

The Braves’ .303 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 25th in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.45 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff paces MLB.

The Braves have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.188).

