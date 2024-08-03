How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, August 3: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:21 am Saturday, August 3, 2024
The Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians square off in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today.
Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.
Email newsletter signup
We’ve got what you need in terms of how to watch today’s MLB action right here. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 3
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Toronto Blue Jays (51-59) at New York Yankees (65-46)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (11-7, 4.34 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (9-8, 3.93 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (56-54) at Chicago Cubs (54-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (7-6, 3.35 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 3.97 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (62-47) at Washington Nationals (49-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (1-4, 4.79 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (2-7, 5.08 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (62-49) at Detroit Tigers (52-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: TBA
- Royals Starter: Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.81 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (59-51) at Pittsburgh Pirates (55-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (10-5, 3.3 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (7-5, 6.51 ERA)
Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+
Boston Red Sox (58-50) at Texas Rangers (52-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray (5-4, 3.73 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-7, 2.79 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (27-85) at Minnesota Twins (60-48)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (10-5, 3.76 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-8, 3.23 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (55-56) at Cincinnati Reds (52-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.97 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (6-4, 3.69 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (65-46) at Cleveland Guardians (67-42)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (0-0, 8.1 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (6-7, 4.11 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (55-54) at Houston Astros (57-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (9-5, 2.95 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell (4-7, 4.18 ERA)
Miami Marlins (40-70) at Atlanta Braves (60-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (0-0, 2.54 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Kyle Tyler (0-2, 4.74 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (41-70) at San Diego Padres (59-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (2-5, 5.2 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Tanner Gordon (0-0, 0 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (63-47) at Oakland Athletics (46-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-6, 4.47 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (7-5, 2.95 ERA)
New York Mets (58-51) at Los Angeles Angels (47-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: José Soriano (6-7, 3.69 ERA)
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (5-1, 3.52 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (65-44) at Seattle Mariners (58-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (8-7, 3.46 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Kolby Allard (0-0, 6.75 ERA)
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.