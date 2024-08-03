How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3 Published 7:05 am Saturday, August 3, 2024

Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will try to find success Kyle Tyler when he starts for the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Saturday, August 3, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are sixth-best in MLB play with 137 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 20th in runs scored with 464 (4.3 per game).

The Braves’ .303 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 25th in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.45 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.188).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Grant Holmes (0-0) makes the start for the Braves, his second of the season.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2024 Brewers L 8-3 Away Grant Holmes Colin Rea 7/30/2024 Brewers W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Joe Ross 7/31/2024 Brewers W 6-2 Away Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/1/2024 Marlins W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Max Meyer 8/2/2024 Marlins W 5-3 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Valente Bellozo 8/3/2024 Marlins – Home Grant Holmes Kyle Tyler 8/4/2024 Marlins – Home – Edward Cabrera 8/6/2024 Brewers – Home Chris Sale Colin Rea 8/7/2024 Brewers – Home Charlie Morton Freddy Peralta 8/8/2024 Brewers – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Frankie Montás 8/9/2024 Rockies – Away – –

