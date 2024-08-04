Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Preview for August 4 Published 1:26 am Sunday, August 4, 2024

Marcell Ozuna will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (60-50) on Sunday, August 4, when they match up with Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins (41-70) at Truist Park at 1:35 PM ET.

At -303, the Braves are the moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+240). Oddsmakers have listed the total for this matchup at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 4, 2024

Sunday, August 4, 2024 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -303

Braves -303 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +240

Marlins +240 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, July 12, the lefty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Fried has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in a game 15 times this season heading into this outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 138 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Atlanta is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (467 total).

The Braves are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.46 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.191).

