How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4 Published 1:06 am Sunday, August 4, 2024

Max Fried will start for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park against Xavier Edwards and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 4, 2024

Sunday, August 4, 2024 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank sixth-best in MLB action with 138 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .408 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Braves are 20th in the majors with a .239 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 21st in runs scored with 467 (4.2 per game).

The Braves are 23rd in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 25th in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.46 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.191).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Fried gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, July 12 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Fried has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Fried is looking to collect his 16th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 18 appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2024 Brewers W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Joe Ross 7/31/2024 Brewers W 6-2 Away Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/1/2024 Marlins W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Max Meyer 8/2/2024 Marlins W 5-3 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Valente Bellozo 8/3/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Home Grant Holmes Kyle Tyler 8/4/2024 Marlins – Home Max Fried Edward Cabrera 8/6/2024 Brewers – Home Chris Sale Colin Rea 8/7/2024 Brewers – Home Charlie Morton Freddy Peralta 8/8/2024 Brewers – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Frankie Montás 8/9/2024 Rockies – Away – – 8/10/2024 Rockies – Away Max Fried Cal Quantrill

