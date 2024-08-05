Claiborne County Public Records Reports

The following property transfers and marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Claiborne County Courthouse.

Property Transfers

Deed transferred from William B. Rose to Haley and Austin Jones, District 6, 014F-A=003.01

Deed transferred from Joseph Thomas Jr. to Joseph Thomas Jr. and Carolyn Lee Thomas, District1, Map 57-C Group A Parcel 5.0.

Deed transferred from Melanie B Wrenn, the Estate of Betty Jean Becker and Melissa B. Porter to Overton Dairy LLC, District 10, Map 077 Parcel 016.01.

Deed transferred from the Estate of Horace Leroy Overton to Overton Dairy LLC, District 7, Map 007 Parcel 024.15.

Deed transferred from James Paul Gayton Sr. and Stefanie Alex Gayton to Jeffrey Michael Daly, District 3, Map 132K Group A Parcel 00.

Deed transferred from Gregory Ryan Silas Helton to Sabrina and James Washam, District 3, Map 117, Parcel 008.04.

Deed transferred from Jerry Properties LLC to Five Star Properties Inc., District 1, Map 69-F Group A Parcel 18.

Deed transferred from Jeremy Connel to Alex Brownstein, District 4, Map 110 Parcel 016.00.

Deed transferred from Rhonda E. Sheidler and Leila Karen Williams to Sherri Waddle and Paul Fitzpatrick, District 1 Map 108, Parcel 091.02.

Deed transferred from Clifford and Darlene Harrison to BNAA-Holdings LLC, District 6, Map 14F Group F Parcel 018.

Deed transferred from Delana L. Guy Smith to Ora M. Guy Jaenicke, District 10, 089.62.00.000

Deed transferred from Mike Walker to Harold Fuller Whitaker Sr., John Carl Whitaker, Michael Whitaker and Mary Ellen Whitaker, District 3, Map 145-P Group A Parcel 5.

Deed transferred from Janice S. Lasley and Terry L. Lasley to Adam Bull, District 4, Map 128 Parcel 6.04.