Claiborne County Public Records Reports
Published 2:00 pm Monday, August 5, 2024
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
The following property transfers and marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Claiborne County Courthouse.
Property Transfers
- Deed transferred from William B. Rose to Haley and Austin Jones, District 6, 014F-A=003.01
- Deed transferred from Joseph Thomas Jr. to Joseph Thomas Jr. and Carolyn Lee Thomas, District1, Map 57-C Group A Parcel 5.0.
- Deed transferred from Melanie B Wrenn, the Estate of Betty Jean Becker and Melissa B. Porter to Overton Dairy LLC, District 10, Map 077 Parcel 016.01.
- Deed transferred from the Estate of Horace Leroy Overton to Overton Dairy LLC, District 7, Map 007 Parcel 024.15.
- Deed transferred from James Paul Gayton Sr. and Stefanie Alex Gayton to Jeffrey Michael Daly, District 3, Map 132K Group A Parcel 00.
- Deed transferred from Gregory Ryan Silas Helton to Sabrina and James Washam, District 3, Map 117, Parcel 008.04.
- Deed transferred from Jerry Properties LLC to Five Star Properties Inc., District 1, Map 69-F Group A Parcel 18.
- Deed transferred from Jeremy Connel to Alex Brownstein, District 4, Map 110 Parcel 016.00.
- Deed transferred from Rhonda E. Sheidler and Leila Karen Williams to Sherri Waddle and Paul Fitzpatrick, District 1 Map 108, Parcel 091.02.
- Deed transferred from Clifford and Darlene Harrison to BNAA-Holdings LLC, District 6, Map 14F Group F Parcel 018.
- Deed transferred from Delana L. Guy Smith to Ora M. Guy Jaenicke, District 10, 089.62.00.000
- Deed transferred from Mike Walker to Harold Fuller Whitaker Sr., John Carl Whitaker, Michael Whitaker and Mary Ellen Whitaker, District 3, Map 145-P Group A Parcel 5.
- Deed transferred from Janice S. Lasley and Terry L. Lasley to Adam Bull, District 4, Map 128 Parcel 6.04.
- Deed transferred from Marie Coleman, Nora Marie Coleman and Frank Coleman (Deceased) to Rebecca S. Combs, District 6, Map 0150-A Parcel 018.00.01.
Marriages
- Selena Marie Pilcher to Andrew Joseph Tabor IV
- Timothy Shane Seals to Hayley Nichole Pack
- Tyler Austin Jenkins to Francis Elizabeth Grose
- Emily Paige to Dakota Alexander Grigg
- Johnathon Lee Webb to Amanda Nicole Massengill
- Alex Michael Mays to Jaymin Bailey Huddleston