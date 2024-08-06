Braves vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for August 6 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, August 6, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (60-51) and Milwaukee Brewers (62-49) meet in the series opener at Truist Park on Tuesday, August 6, Bryce Elder will get the ball for the Braves, while the Brewers will send Colin Rea to the hill. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET.

Sportsbooks have listed the Braves (-140) as moneyline favorites versus the Brewers (+115). The total for this game is 8.5.

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -140

Braves -140 Moneyline Underdog: Brewers +115

Brewers +115 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.67 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Elder has three quality starts this season.

Elder is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

In one of his nine total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank seventh in MLB play with 138 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Atlanta’s .406 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Braves have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

Atlanta ranks 23rd in runs scored with 467 (4.2 per game).

The Braves are 23rd in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 24th in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.49 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff paces MLB.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.196).

