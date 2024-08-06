How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6 Published 7:05 am Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves will try to defeat William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are seventh in MLB play with 138 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball with a .406 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .239 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Atlanta is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (467 total).

The Braves’ .303 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 24th in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.49 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.196).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.67 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Elder heads into this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Elder will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He’s averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his nine outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2024 Brewers W 6-2 Away Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/1/2024 Marlins W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Max Meyer 8/2/2024 Marlins W 5-3 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Valente Bellozo 8/3/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Home Grant Holmes Kyle Tyler 8/4/2024 Marlins L 7-0 Home Max Fried Edward Cabrera 8/6/2024 Brewers – Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 8/7/2024 Brewers – Home Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/8/2024 Brewers – Home Charlie Morton Frankie Montás 8/9/2024 Rockies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach – 8/10/2024 Rockies – Away Max Fried Cal Quantrill 8/11/2024 Rockies – Away Chris Sale Kyle Freeland

