Mrs. Wilma Jean Pierce, 78 Published 2:32 pm Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Mrs. Wilma Jean Pierce, age 78, of Speedwell, TN went Home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2024 surrounded by her family. She was born in Middlesboro, KY on March 21, 1946 to the late Tom and Edith (Eldridge) Carey. Wilma was an LPN for many years. She greatly enjoyed nursing and taking care of others. She also enjoyed her flowers, reading, quilting, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters; Rene Hawkins and husband Marion, Betty Hopper and husband Mickey, brother; Bill Carey and wife Sue, brother-in-law; Homer Fultz. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years; Kellis Charles Pierce of Speedwell, TN, daughters; Reda VanNorstran of Speedwell, TN, Kellie Beverly of Portland, OR, grandchildren; Nathaniel VanNorstran, Matthew VanNorstran both of Speedwell, TN and TJ Beverly of Portland, OR, sisters; Pat Fultz of Corbin, KY, Barbara Marsee and husband Phillip of Middlesboro, KY, brothers; Joe Carey and wife Pat of Lasalle, MI, Jerry Carey of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 8, 2024 from 5PM until 7PM with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. Kenny Brummitt officiating. The obituary will be read by Phillip Marsee. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Pierce Family.