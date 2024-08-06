What channel is the Titans game on: 2024 TV and live stream info
Published 4:40 am Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Are you a giant Tennessee Titans fan? Never a miss game? If so, you’ll want to make sure you know how to watch or live stream the Titans every time they hit the gridiron. Below, you’ll find everything you need to do just that, along with info on the team’s upcoming schedule.
There’s plenty of ways to watch the NFL this season – sign up with our links to see the NFL on Fubo, Paramount+, Prime Video and more, and add-on NFL RedZone on Fubo so you don’t miss a single touchdown.
2024 Tennessee Titans TV Schedule
Regional streaming restrictions may apply for local Fox and CBS games.
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|1
|Sun, Sep 8
|@ Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|2
|Sun, Sep 15
|vs. New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|3
|Sun, Sep 22
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|4
|Mon, Sep 30
|@ Miami Dolphins
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|Fubo
|6
|Sun, Oct 13
|vs. Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|7
|Sun, Oct 20
|@ Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|8
|Sun, Oct 27
|@ Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|9
|Sun, Nov 3
|vs. New England Patriots
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|10
|Sun, Nov 10
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|11
|Sun, Nov 17
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|12
|Sun, Nov 24
|@ Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|13
|Sun, Dec 1
|@ Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|14
|Sun, Dec 8
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|15
|Sun, Dec 15
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|16
|Sun, Dec 22
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|17
|Sun, Dec 29
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|18
|Sun, Jan 5
|vs. Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|TBD
|—
Schedule Insights
- Based on their opponents’ combined win total last year, the Titans will be facing the 21st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.
- According to its opponents’ projected win total this season (137), Tennessee has the 25th-ranked schedule in the NFL.
- Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL regular season, our team-comparison algorithm projects the Titans at three wins.
- Tennessee will play just three teams this season that had fewer wins than the Titans did last year.
