Braves vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for August 7

Published 5:25 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024

The Atlanta Braves (60-52) will rely on Marcell Ozuna when they host William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers (63-49) at Truist Park on Wednesday, August 7. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

Sportsbooks have tabbed the Braves (-159) as moneyline favorites versus the Brewers (+135). This contest has a total of 7.5 runs (over -120; under +100).

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -159

Braves -159 Moneyline Underdog: Brewers +135

Brewers +135 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Chris Sale (13-3) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 13-3 with a 2.71 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander’s most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Sale is looking to secure his 12th quality start of the year in this game.

Sale will aim to go five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He’s averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank eighth in MLB play with 138 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball with a .405 slugging percentage.

The Braves are 19th in MLB with a .238 batting average.

Atlanta is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (467 total).

The Braves rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 24 mark in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.55 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.206).

