How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, August 7: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:18 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024

The MLB slate today, which includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers, is sure to please.

There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 7

Arizona Diamondbacks (61-52) at Cleveland Guardians (67-45)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

TV Channel: ARID

When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (10-6, 3.42 ERA)

Ben Lively (10-6, 3.42 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (5-6, 3.97 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (63-49) at Chicago Cubs (56-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

TV Channel: MARQ

When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (5-3, 3.19 ERA)

Javier Assad (5-3, 3.19 ERA) Twins Starter: Joe Ryan (7-7, 3.59 ERA)

Houston Astros (58-55) at Texas Rangers (54-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

TV Channel: MLB Network

When: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-11, 3.98 ERA)

Andrew Heaney (4-11, 3.98 ERA) Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (4-9, 4.67 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (28-88) at Oakland Athletics (47-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

When: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (5-4, 4.77 ERA)

Joey Estes (5-4, 4.77 ERA) White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-1, 7.11 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (49-63) at New York Yankees (67-46)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

TV Channel: BSW

When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (11-5, 3.2 ERA)

Luis Gil (11-5, 3.2 ERA) Angels Starter: Davis Daniel (1-2, 4.91 ERA)

San Diego Padres (62-52) at Pittsburgh Pirates (56-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

TV Channel: SDPA

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Marco Gonzales (1-1, 3.72 ERA)

Marco Gonzales (1-1, 3.72 ERA) Padres Starter: Michael King (9-6, 3.26 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (55-58) at Miami Marlins (42-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

TV Channel: BSOH

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (0-1, 4.2 ERA)

Valente Bellozo (0-1, 4.2 ERA) Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott (9-8, 3.41 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (57-58) at Washington Nationals (52-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

TV Channel: MASN

When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (8-9, 3.56 ERA)

Jake Irvin (8-9, 3.56 ERA) Giants Starter: Blake Snell (1-3, 4.29 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (67-47) at Toronto Blue Jays (52-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

TV Channel: MASN2

When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (4-3, 5.64 ERA)

Bowden Francis (4-3, 5.64 ERA) Orioles Starter: Trevor Rogers (2-10, 4.76 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (63-49) at Atlanta Braves (60-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSO

TV Channel: BSSO

When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.71 ERA)

Chris Sale (13-3, 2.71 ERA) Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (6-6, 3.89 ERA)

TV Channel: YES

When: 7:35 PM ET

Tampa Bay Rays (57-55) at St. Louis Cardinals (58-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

TV Channel: BSMW

When: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (7-5, 3.34 ERA)

Erick Fedde (7-5, 3.34 ERA) Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-5, 2.71 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (61-51) at Kansas City Royals (63-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

TV Channel: NESN

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (8-7, 3.36 ERA)

Cole Ragans (8-7, 3.36 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (7-8, 3.81 ERA)

New York Mets (59-54) at Colorado Rockies (42-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

TV Channel: COLR

When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.97 ERA)

Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.97 ERA) Mets Starter: Paul Blackburn (5-2, 4.11 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (54-60) at Seattle Mariners (59-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: George Kirby (8-7, 3.04 ERA)

George Kirby (8-7, 3.04 ERA) Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (12-4, 2.57 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (66-46) at Los Angeles Dodgers (66-47)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (9-5, 3.63 ERA)

Gavin Stone (9-5, 3.63 ERA) Phillies Starter: Tyler Phillips (3-1, 4.39 ERA)

