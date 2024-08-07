How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, August 7: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:18 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024
The MLB slate today, which includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers, is sure to please.
There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 7
Arizona Diamondbacks (61-52) at Cleveland Guardians (67-45)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (10-6, 3.42 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (5-6, 3.97 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (63-49) at Chicago Cubs (56-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (5-3, 3.19 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan (7-7, 3.59 ERA)
Houston Astros (58-55) at Texas Rangers (54-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-11, 3.98 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (4-9, 4.67 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (28-88) at Oakland Athletics (47-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (5-4, 4.77 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-1, 7.11 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (49-63) at New York Yankees (67-46)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (11-5, 3.2 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Davis Daniel (1-2, 4.91 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (61-52) at Cleveland Guardians (67-45)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Carlos Carrasco (3-9, 5.53 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (0-0, 0 ERA)
San Diego Padres (62-52) at Pittsburgh Pirates (56-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Marco Gonzales (1-1, 3.72 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Michael King (9-6, 3.26 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (55-58) at Miami Marlins (42-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (0-1, 4.2 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott (9-8, 3.41 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (57-58) at Washington Nationals (52-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (8-9, 3.56 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Blake Snell (1-3, 4.29 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (67-47) at Toronto Blue Jays (52-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (4-3, 5.64 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Trevor Rogers (2-10, 4.76 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (63-49) at Atlanta Braves (60-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.71 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (6-6, 3.89 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (49-63) at New York Yankees (67-46)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Will Warren (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.69 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (57-55) at St. Louis Cardinals (58-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (7-5, 3.34 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-5, 2.71 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (61-51) at Kansas City Royals (63-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (8-7, 3.36 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (7-8, 3.81 ERA)
New York Mets (59-54) at Colorado Rockies (42-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.97 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Paul Blackburn (5-2, 4.11 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (54-60) at Seattle Mariners (59-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (8-7, 3.04 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (12-4, 2.57 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (66-46) at Los Angeles Dodgers (66-47)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (9-5, 3.63 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Tyler Phillips (3-1, 4.39 ERA)
