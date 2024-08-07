How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7 Published 7:06 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Chris Sale takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Truist Park against Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.2 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 138 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball with a .405 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).

Atlanta has the No. 25 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (467 total runs).

The Braves rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 24th in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.55 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.206).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Sale gets the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 13-3 with a 2.71 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Sale has collected 11 quality starts this year.

Sale will look to build upon a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.2 innings per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2024 Marlins W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Max Meyer 8/2/2024 Marlins W 5-3 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Valente Bellozo 8/3/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Home Grant Holmes Kyle Tyler 8/4/2024 Marlins L 7-0 Home Max Fried Edward Cabrera 8/6/2024 Brewers L 10-0 Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 8/7/2024 Brewers – Home Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/8/2024 Brewers – Home Charlie Morton Frankie Montás 8/9/2024 Rockies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach – 8/10/2024 Rockies – Away Max Fried Cal Quantrill 8/11/2024 Rockies – Away Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 8/12/2024 Giants – Away Chris Sale Blake Snell

