How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
Published 7:06 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Chris Sale takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Truist Park against Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.2 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 138 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball with a .405 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).
- Atlanta has the No. 25 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (467 total runs).
- The Braves rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .302.
- The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 24th in baseball.
- Atlanta has a 3.55 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.206).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sale gets the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 13-3 with a 2.71 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Sale has collected 11 quality starts this year.
- Sale will look to build upon a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.2 innings per outing).
- In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2024
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Meyer
|8/2/2024
|Marlins
|W 5-3
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Valente Bellozo
|8/3/2024
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Home
|Grant Holmes
|Kyle Tyler
|8/4/2024
|Marlins
|L 7-0
|Home
|Max Fried
|Edward Cabrera
|8/6/2024
|Brewers
|L 10-0
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Colin Rea
|8/7/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Freddy Peralta
|8/8/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Frankie Montás
|8/9/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|–
|8/10/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Cal Quantrill
|8/11/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Freeland
|8/12/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Blake Snell
