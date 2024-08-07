New Tazewell Police investigating incident involving members of CHS football team Published 3:24 pm Wednesday, August 7, 2024

The New Tazewell Police Department is investigating an incident involving members of the Claiborne High School football team that happened after the team’s practice on Tuesday, July 30.

Neither school officials nor the NTPD have confirmed rumors swirling around the nature of the incident.

The Claiborne County Department of Education released the following statement:

“On the afternoon of July 30, 2024, Claiborne County Schools administration became aware of a possible incident related to Claiborne County High School students. Administration immediately contacted (police), asking law enforcement to take the lead in conducting a full investigation into this situation. Because this involves allegations concerning students, both state and federal confidentiality laws prohibit the school system from offering any specific comments at this time. Claiborne County Schools would instead defer all further questions to the New Tazewell City Police or to the Claiborne County District Attorney’s Office.”

New Tazewell Police Chief Ben Evans confirmed that his department is investigating but said details could not be released until the investigation is completed. He added that he was confident that the department’s investigators and the District Attorney’s Office would have a report ready to be released later this week.