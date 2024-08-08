Braves vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for August 8 Published 1:24 am Thursday, August 8, 2024

On Thursday, August 8, William Contreras’ Milwaukee Brewers (64-49) visit the Atlanta Braves (60-53) at Truist Park, with a start time of 12:20 PM ET. The Brewers will be eyeing a series sweep.

The Braves (-145), according to oddsmakers, are moneyline favorites in this contest versus the Brewers (+120) This contest has an over/under of 9 runs (over -115; under -105).

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Thursday, August 8, 2024 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -145

Braves -145 Moneyline Underdog: Brewers +120

Brewers +120 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Charlie Morton (6-6) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.02 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty’s most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.

Morton enters the game with nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Morton heads into the game with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank seventh in MLB action with 140 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Atlanta’s .406 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Braves have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Atlanta ranks 23rd in runs scored with 472 (4.2 per game).

The Braves are 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Braves’ 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in the majors.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.58).

Atlanta’s pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.219).

