How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, August 8: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:18 am Thursday, August 8, 2024

The MLB schedule today, which includes the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks, is sure to please.

You will find information on how to watch today’s MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 8

San Francisco Giants (58-58) at Washington Nationals (52-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream

When: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (2-4, 4.27 ERA)

DJ Herz (2-4, 4.27 ERA) Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (6-5, 4.09 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (64-49) at Atlanta Braves (60-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream

When: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (6-6, 4.02 ERA)

Charlie Morton (6-6, 4.02 ERA) Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (5-8, 5.03 ERA)

San Diego Padres (63-52) at Pittsburgh Pirates (56-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream

When: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (5-2, 3.21 ERA)

Luis Ortiz (5-2, 3.21 ERA) Padres Starter: Randy Vasquez (3-6, 4.62 ERA)

New York Mets (60-54) at Colorado Rockies (42-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream

When: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (3-7, 4.66 ERA)

Austin Gomber (3-7, 4.66 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (5-1, 3.47 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (55-59) at Miami Marlins (43-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream

When: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Kyle Tyler (0-2, 5.27 ERA)

Kyle Tyler (0-2, 5.27 ERA) Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (8-4, 2.83 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (50-64) at New York Yankees (68-47)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-9, 4.16 ERA)

Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-9, 4.16 ERA) Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (8-10, 3.05 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (68-47) at Toronto Blue Jays (52-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream

When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (9-8, 4.56 ERA)

Kevin Gausman (9-8, 4.56 ERA) Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (4-8, 4.39 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (57-56) at St. Louis Cardinals (59-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream

When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.04 ERA)

Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.04 ERA) Rays Starter: Shane Baz (0-1, 3.6 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (68-46) at Arizona Diamondbacks (63-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (7-5, 6.37 ERA)

Jordan Montgomery (7-5, 6.37 ERA) Phillies Starter: Kolby Allard (0-0, 4.5 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (55-60) at Seattle Mariners (59-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (5-1, 2.08 ERA)

Bryan Woo (5-1, 2.08 ERA) Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (13-4, 2.57 ERA)

