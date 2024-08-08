How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
Published 1:05 am Thursday, August 8, 2024
Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will aim to outdo Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
- Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Email newsletter signup
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.2 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 140 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage.
- The Braves’ .239 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- Atlanta is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (472 total).
- The Braves are 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.
- The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.
- Atlanta’s 3.58 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9 to pace the majors.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.219).
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.02 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed six innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Morton heads into the outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.
- Morton has put up 18 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 20 appearances this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2024
|Marlins
|W 5-3
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Valente Bellozo
|8/3/2024
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Home
|Grant Holmes
|Kyle Tyler
|8/4/2024
|Marlins
|L 7-0
|Home
|Max Fried
|Edward Cabrera
|8/6/2024
|Brewers
|L 10-0
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Colin Rea
|8/7/2024
|Brewers
|L 8-5
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Freddy Peralta
|8/8/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Frankie Montás
|8/9/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|–
|8/10/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Cal Quantrill
|8/11/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Freeland
|8/12/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Blake Snell
|8/13/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Kyle Harrison
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.