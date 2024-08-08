Traffic stop leads to major drug arrest in Tazewell Published 2:54 pm Thursday, August 8, 2024

Two men who were wanted on methamphetamine trafficking charges in Kentucky were taken into custody by Tazewell Police after a traffic stop last Saturday. One now faces several major drug trafficking charges in Tennessee.

As first reported by WRIL, citations show that on Saturday, August 3, Tazewell Officer Hunter Holt was on patrol on North Broad Street when he saw a man identified as Robert Owen of Tazewell, driving a Toyota Highlander. Officer Holt knew Owen had a DUI revoked driver’s license, so he made a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Upon contact with Owen, Holt asked if he had his license back yet and was told no, which was confirmed through dispatch. The check also showed that Owen was wanted out of Kentucky by the Office of Probation and Parole for trafficking methamphetamine. He was then asked to exit the vehicle and as he stepped out Officer Holt could detect a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A male passenger inside the vehicle was identified as Leonard K. Rich of Middlesboro. His information was run through NCIC showing that he was also wanted out of the State of Kentucky by the Office of Probation and Parole for trafficking methamphetamine. Rich was then taken into custody.

It was learned that Owen had contacted the registered owner of the Highlander to come retrieve it and consent was given to search the vehicle based on the smell of marijuana.

The search yielded a green bag inside the vehicle that Owen stated was his. Inside the bag Officer Holt located approximately 575 grams of a white crystal-like substance which is believed to be methamphetamine. Also found were two mason jars containing approximately 35 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, a schedule VI controlled substance.

Another mason jar that contained 40 grams of white and brown psychedelic mushrooms, which are a schedule I narcotic, was located along with gabapentin pills, Clonazepam, a small scale, 3 hypodermic needles and a white plastic tube containing 11 bullets of 0.380 ACP ammunition. Officer Holt conducted a criminal history of Mr. Owen and discovered that he had been convicted of several felony charges.

A search of Owen resulted in finding $1,770 in cash believed to be proceeds from the sale of illicit narcotics. The Highlander Owen was operating was also seized due to a large number of illegal narcotics being trafficked inside of it.

Both Owen and Rich were then transported to the Claiborne County Jail without further incident.

Robert Owen was charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine, selling marijuana, selling hallucinogens, possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of legend drugs without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and driving on a revoked driver’s license. He was also served the probation warrant.

Leonard K. Rich was also served his outstanding probation warrant and was extradited back to Kentucky.