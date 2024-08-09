2024 Tennessee Football Game Tickets, Schedule, Results, Where to Watch Published 11:03 am Friday, August 9, 2024

On August 31, the Tennessee Volunteers’ 2024 season begins with a contest against Chattanooga, an FCS opponent. The rest of the Volunteers’ college football schedule can be found in the article below.

Looking for college football tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tennessee 2024 Schedule, Ticket Information

Email newsletter signup

Watch college football, other live sports and more on Fubo. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee Team Stats (2023)

Tennessee ranked 31st in total defense last season (335.2 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in FBS with 448.1 total yards per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Volunteers were a top-25 unit last season, ranking 22nd-best by giving up just 20.3 points per game. They ranked 35th on offense (31.8 points per game).

On offense, Tennessee ranked 51st in FBS with 243.2 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 63rd in passing yards allowed per contest (221.5).

The Volunteers made things happen on both sides of the ball in the running game last year, as they ranked 10th-best in rushing offense (204.8 rushing yards per game) and 21st-best in rushing defense (113.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023)

Joe Milton collected 2,814 passing yards (216.5 per game) with a 64.8% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 20 touchdowns with five interceptions. He tacked on 299 rushing yards on 78 carries with seven touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright took 137 attempts for 1,013 rushing yards a season ago (77.9 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Last season Squirrel White was targeted 98 times and amassed 67 catches for 803 yards with two touchdowns.

James Pearce Jr. boasted an impressive stat line of 10.0 sacks, 10.0 TFL, 28 tackles, and one interception last year.

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.