Braves vs. Rockies: Betting Preview for August 9

Published 9:26 am Friday, August 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

Marcell Ozuna will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (60-54) on Friday, August 9, when they square off against Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies (42-74) at Coors Field at 8:40 PM ET.

The Braves (-165), according to sportsbooks, are moneyline favorites in this contest versus the Rockies (+140) The total for this contest is 11.

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

  • Date: Friday, August 9, 2024
  • Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

  • Moneyline Favorite: Braves -165
  • Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +140
  • Over/Under: 11 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

  • Grant Holmes (0-0) starts for the Braves, his third this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

  • The Braves rank eighth in MLB action with 142 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
  • Atlanta ranks 13th in baseball, slugging .407.
  • The Braves rank 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
  • Atlanta has the No. 23 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (479 total runs).
  • The Braves rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.
  • The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.
  • Atlanta has a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.234).

