Braves vs. Rockies: Betting Preview for August 9 Published 9:26 am Friday, August 9, 2024

Marcell Ozuna will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (60-54) on Friday, August 9, when they square off against Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies (42-74) at Coors Field at 8:40 PM ET.

The Braves (-165), according to sportsbooks, are moneyline favorites in this contest versus the Rockies (+140) The total for this contest is 11.

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

Date: Friday, August 9, 2024

Friday, August 9, 2024 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -165

Braves -165 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +140

Rockies +140 Over/Under: 11 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Grant Holmes (0-0) starts for the Braves, his third this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank eighth in MLB action with 142 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Atlanta ranks 13th in baseball, slugging .407.

The Braves rank 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 23 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (479 total runs).

The Braves rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.234).

