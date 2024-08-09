Braves vs. Rockies: Betting Preview for August 9
Published 9:26 am Friday, August 9, 2024
Marcell Ozuna will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (60-54) on Friday, August 9, when they square off against Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies (42-74) at Coors Field at 8:40 PM ET.
The Braves (-165), according to sportsbooks, are moneyline favorites in this contest versus the Rockies (+140) The total for this contest is 11.
Braves vs. Rockies Game Info
- Date: Friday, August 9, 2024
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Matchup Betting Info
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -165
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +140
- Over/Under: 11 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Grant Holmes (0-0) starts for the Braves, his third this season.
Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank eighth in MLB action with 142 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Atlanta ranks 13th in baseball, slugging .407.
- The Braves rank 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 23 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (479 total runs).
- The Braves rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.
- The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.234).
