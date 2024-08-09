How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
Published 7:05 am Friday, August 9, 2024
Grant Holmes and Tanner Gordon are the projected starters when the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies face off on Friday at Coors Field.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Friday, August 9, 2024
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Email newsletter signup
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.2 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 142 total home runs.
- Atlanta’s .407 slugging percentage ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Braves’ .239 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- Atlanta has the No. 23 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (479 total runs).
- The Braves’ .303 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.
- The Braves’ 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.3 K/9, the first-best in the majors.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.234).
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Holmes (0-0) gets the start for the Braves, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/3/2024
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Home
|Grant Holmes
|Kyle Tyler
|8/4/2024
|Marlins
|L 7-0
|Home
|Max Fried
|Edward Cabrera
|8/6/2024
|Brewers
|L 10-0
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Colin Rea
|8/7/2024
|Brewers
|L 8-5
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Freddy Peralta
|8/8/2024
|Brewers
|L 16-7
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Frankie Montás
|8/9/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Tanner Gordon
|8/10/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Cal Quantrill
|8/11/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Freeland
|8/12/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Blake Snell
|8/13/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Kyle Harrison
|8/14/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Robbie Ray
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.