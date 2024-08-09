Mary E. Brooks, 92 Published 1:51 pm Friday, August 9, 2024

Mary E. Brooks, 92, left this life for peace in her Heavenly Father’s eternal home after a brief battle with dementia on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Mary grew up on a farm with her daddy, mother, sister, and brother. She took piano lessons as a young girl, and played as a church pianist for about 70 years. She could read music, played by ear, and had a beautiful singing voice. Her sweet smile came easily, and she loved to laugh. In the final years of her life, she deliberately chose to watch or do something daily to make herself laugh. It became increasingly difficult with her hearing loss, but she maintained a happy heart!

She married Clyde Brooks, the love of her life, on April 14, 1953 at Preacher Ogan’s house. They moved to Springfield, OH and made a great life there. Mary often thanked God that she had such a blessed, good life. She loved to tell stories about Clyde, their travels all across America, and the wonderful experiences they shared together. Her delight was playing piano as her husband led the congregation in worship with hymns and Stamps Baxter gospel music. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage, and served together at Springfield Missionary Baptist, Middle Urbana Road Missionary Baptist, and Harmony Missionary Baptist Churches.

Mary loved to play all kinds of games, a trait she shared with her father. Even in her 90’s, she enjoyed playing Dominoes with anyone who would dare to beat her, or a lively game of Uno with grandkids and great grandkids; she played to win. She enjoyed bowling on the senior league in Northridge, OH after retirement. She would often beat Clyde’s scores, and he would beam with pride for her accomplishment. She loved caring for flowers and house plants, a trait she shared with her mother. Her front porch was always vibrant with colorful blooms. As well as flowers, she was an amazing hostess, cook and baker like her mother. She made some amazing chocolate cream and apple pies. She loved having people in her home and made them feel welcome.

She accepted Jesus as her Savior at a young age, and served Him faithfully. She never considered herself as a woman of great faith, but faith in God came very easy for her. In her last days, though they were troubled, she depended on and rejoiced in His presence and comfort to get through very tough times. She loved people. Her and her husband made friends everywhere they went.

Even after their move to Kentucky to be near their only daughter, they continued to forge encouraging friendships and great memories. There are far too many to mention by name over a span of 92 years. Many were more like family than friends that have gone before her; what a reunion they must be having in the presence of our Savior! In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Hazel Hurst; brother, Maxwell D. Hurst; sister, Bernice Hurst Fultz Cook; a granddaughter, Aimee Michelle Rohr Badgett; and nephews Ronnie Hurst and Keith Warf. Mary is survived by her daughter, Teresa Rohr (Jon); a granddaughter, Angel Marie Rohr Perry (John); three great grandchildren, Kilee Carrasquillo, Jon Joseph Miller, and Daniel Perry; sisters-in-law, Louetta Hurst Brooks and Alice Brooks; nieces and nephews, Lawrence Fultz (Mary), Rose Fultz Kiser, Mike Hurst (Diana), Pam Wilmoth (Mike), Susan Brooks, Chuck Brooks (Robin), Gary England (Diane); along with a host of cousins, great nieces and great nephews; special appreciation to Megan and Sam Harter, and their son Joe.

Local visitation will take place on Monday, August 12, 2024 at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington from 3 to 7 p.m. with funeral service beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday at Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home, 1106 Hwy 33 S, New Tazewell, TN from 4 to 7 p.m. with service to follow at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Oak Grove Cemetery, Harrogate, TN. Flowers are appreciated, but if you prefer, memorial gifts in her memory are suggested to be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 520 Oak Grove Road, Harrogate, TN 37752.

Mary Ester Brooks 12/06/1931-2024