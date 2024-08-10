Arizona State 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 5:42 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

A game against Kansas State on November 16 is what stands out when looking at the Arizona State Sun Devils’ college football schedule in 2024. Keep scrolling to find dates and times for every game.

2024 Arizona State Game and TV Schedule

Arizona State 2024 Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents’ combined win total last year (82), the Sun Devils have the 13th-toughest schedule in college football.

Arizona State is facing the ninth-toughest schedule this season (based on its opponents’ projected win total this year).

Based on their Big 12 opponents’ combined win total last year (62), the Sun Devils have the 28th-ranked conference schedule in college football.

Arizona State will take on nine teams this season that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule features two teams that had nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last year.

The Sun Devils will clash with nine teams in 2024 who played in a bowl game in 2023.

Arizona State Stat Insights (2023)

The Sun Devils were a bottom-25 offense last year, ranking 23rd-worst with 322.3 yards per contest. Defensively, they ranked 92nd in FBS (396.8 yards allowed per game).

Arizona State ranked 10th-worst in scoring offense (17.8 points per game) and 25th-worst in scoring defense (31.8 points per game allowed) last year.

With 263.3 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked 11th-worst in FBS, the Sun Devils were forced to rely on their 88th-ranked passing offense (210.3 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

While Arizona State’s run defense ranked 38th with 133.5 rushing yards allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking 20th-worst (111.9 rushing yards per game).

The Sun Devils ranked 14th-worst in third-down conversion rate (31.8%) last season, but they were better on defense, ranking 89th with a 40.5% third-down percentage allowed.

With eight forced turnovers (129th in FBS) against 20 turnovers committed (88th in FBS), Arizona State’s -12 turnover margin was the fourth-worst in college football last season.

