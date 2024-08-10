Braves vs. Rockies: Betting Preview for August 10 Published 9:24 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (60-55) will take on Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies (43-74) at Coors Field on Saturday, August 10. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

At -200, the Braves are the moneyline favorites in this matchup versus the Rockies (+165). The over/under for this game is 10.5. The odds to exceed the over are -105, while the odds are -115 to go under.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

Saturday, August 10, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -200

Braves -200 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +165

Rockies +165 Over/Under: 10.5 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (7-6) takes the mound for the Braves in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.40 ERA in 111 1/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.

Fried is trying to secure his 11th quality start of the season in this outing.

Fried is looking to collect his 16th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In four of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank sixth-best in MLB play with 145 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .410 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Braves rank 19th in MLB with a .240 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 23rd in runs scored with 484 (4.2 per game).

The Braves’ .304 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Braves’ 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.72 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.239).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.