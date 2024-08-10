BYU 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 5:43 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

The BYU Cougars will face Southern Illinois (FCS) on August 31, their first game of the 2024 college football schedule — keep scrolling for the full slate.

2024 BYU Game and TV Schedule

BYU 2024 Strength of Schedule

In terms of difficulty, based on their opponents’ combined win total last season, the Cougars will be playing the 38th-ranked schedule this year.

BYU is playing the eighth-toughest schedule this season (based on its opponents’ projected win total this year).

The Cougars will face the 40th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on their Big 12 opponents’ combined win total last season (58).

In 2024, BYU will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a season ago.

The Cougars will play eight games against teams who played in a bowl in 2023 bowl.

BYU Stat Insights (2023)

The Cougars ranked 13th-worst in total offense (309.8 yards per game) and 25th-worst in total defense (417.7 yards per game allowed) last year.

BYU compiled 23.1 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 101st in FBS. On defense, it ranked 99th, giving up 29.8 points per game.

The Cougars totaled 205.4 passing yards per game on offense last season (93rd in FBS), and they ranked 92nd on defense with 240.0 passing yards allowed per game.

BYU ranked 14th-worst in rushing offense (104.3 rushing yards per game) and 23rd-worst in rushing defense (177.7 rushing yards per game allowed) last year.

With a 28.5% third-down conversion rate (third-worst) and a 45.1% third-down rate allowed on defense (13th-worst), the Cougars struggled on both sides of the ball last year in terms of third-down efficiency.

BYU forced 20 total turnovers (37th in FBS) last season and turned it over 19 times (77th in FBS) for a turnover margin of +1, 58th-ranked in college football.

