BYU 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results
Published 5:43 am Saturday, August 10, 2024
The BYU Cougars will face Southern Illinois (FCS) on August 31, their first game of the 2024 college football schedule — keep scrolling for the full slate.
2024 BYU Game and TV Schedule
|Southern Illinois (FCS)
|August 31 | 8:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|@ SMU
|September 6 | 7:00 PM ET
|ESPN2 (Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|@ Wyoming
|September 14 | 9:00 PM ET
|CBS Sports Network (Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Kansas State
|September 21 | 1:00 PM ET
|TBA
|@ Baylor
|September 28 | 1:00 PM ET
|TBA
|Arizona
|October 12 | 1:00 PM ET
|TBA
|Oklahoma State
|October 18 | 10:15 PM ET
|ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|@ UCF
|October 26 | 1:00 PM ET
|TBA
|@ Utah
|November 9 | 1:00 PM ET
|TBA
|Kansas
|November 16 | 1:00 PM ET
|TBA
|@ Arizona State
|November 23 | 1:00 PM ET
|TBA
|Houston
|November 30 | 1:00 PM ET
|TBA
BYU 2024 Strength of Schedule
- In terms of difficulty, based on their opponents’ combined win total last season, the Cougars will be playing the 38th-ranked schedule this year.
- BYU is playing the eighth-toughest schedule this season (based on its opponents’ projected win total this year).
- The Cougars will face the 40th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on their Big 12 opponents’ combined win total last season (58).
- In 2024, BYU will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a season ago.
- The Cougars will play eight games against teams who played in a bowl in 2023 bowl.
BYU Stat Insights (2023)
- The Cougars ranked 13th-worst in total offense (309.8 yards per game) and 25th-worst in total defense (417.7 yards per game allowed) last year.
- BYU compiled 23.1 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 101st in FBS. On defense, it ranked 99th, giving up 29.8 points per game.
- The Cougars totaled 205.4 passing yards per game on offense last season (93rd in FBS), and they ranked 92nd on defense with 240.0 passing yards allowed per game.
- BYU ranked 14th-worst in rushing offense (104.3 rushing yards per game) and 23rd-worst in rushing defense (177.7 rushing yards per game allowed) last year.
- With a 28.5% third-down conversion rate (third-worst) and a 45.1% third-down rate allowed on defense (13th-worst), the Cougars struggled on both sides of the ball last year in terms of third-down efficiency.
- BYU forced 20 total turnovers (37th in FBS) last season and turned it over 19 times (77th in FBS) for a turnover margin of +1, 58th-ranked in college football.
