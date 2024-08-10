Colorado 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 5:43 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

The Colorado Buffaloes will play an FCS opponent, North Dakota State, in their 2024 season opener on August 29. For the full Colorado schedule, keep scrolling.

Watch college football, other live sports and more on Fubo. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

2024 Colorado Game and TV Schedule

Email newsletter signup

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Colorado 2024 Strength of Schedule

In terms of toughness, using their opponents’ combined win total last season, the Buffaloes will be playing the 67th-ranked schedule this year.

Colorado will have the 26th-ranked schedule in college football, based on our predictions.

Colorado is playing the 15th-hardest schedule this season (based on its opponents’ projected win total this year).

The Buffaloes are facing the 31st-ranked conference schedule this season (based on their Big 12 opponents’ combined win total last year).

Colorado will play seven games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule includes two teams that had nine or more victories and two squads with less than four wins last season.

The Buffaloes have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Catch football hockey action all year long on ESPN+.

Colorado Stat Insights (2023)

With 453.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fourth-worst in FBS, the Buffaloes were forced to lean on their 82nd-ranked offense (363.6 yards per contest) to keep them competitive last season.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked 10th-worst in FBS last season (34.8 points allowed per game), Colorado put up better results offensively, ranking 61st in FBS by totaling 28.2 points per game.

The Buffaloes sported the 16th-best offense last season in terms of passing yards (294.7 passing yards per game), but they ranked seventh-worst on defense (276.9 passing yards allowed per game).

While Colorado’s run defense ranked 108th with 176.4 rushing yards allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking worst (68.9 rushing yards per game).

In addition to a 46.1% third-down conversion rate allowed on defense last season, which ranked ninth-worst in FBS, the Buffaloes posted a 64th-ranked third-down percentage (39.2%) on offense.

Colorado had the 11th-best turnover margin in college football last season at +9, forcing 20 turnovers (37th in FBS) while turning it over 11 times (10th in FBS).

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Vivid Seats.