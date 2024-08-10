How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, August 10: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:33 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

There are several strong matchups on today’s MLB schedule, including the Philadelphia Phillies playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We’ve got what you need regarding how to watch today’s MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 10

Texas Rangers (54-61) at New York Yankees (68-48)

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (12-7, 4.37 ERA)

Carlos Rodón (12-7, 4.37 ERA) Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (8-5, 3.62 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (48-69) at Toronto Blue Jays (54-62)

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-4, 3.86 ERA)

Yariel Rodriguez (1-4, 3.86 ERA) Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (2-3, 4.64 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (55-62) at San Francisco Giants (60-58)

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Logan Webb (9-8, 3.42 ERA)

Logan Webb (9-8, 3.42 ERA) Tigers Starter: TBA

Houston Astros (60-55) at Boston Red Sox (61-53)

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski (2-1, 3.44 ERA)

Josh Winckowski (2-1, 3.44 ERA) Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (4-10, 5.33 ERA)

San Diego Padres (65-52) at Miami Marlins (43-74)

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (2-6, 5.68 ERA)

Roddery Munoz (2-6, 5.68 ERA) Padres Starter: Matt Waldron (7-9, 3.79 ERA)

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:35 PM ET

Los Angeles Angels (51-65) at Washington Nationals (53-64)

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (2-12, 5.88 ERA)

Patrick Corbin (2-12, 5.88 ERA) Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (4-10, 5.18 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (67-49) at Minnesota Twins (65-50)

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-2, 3.87 ERA)

Simeon Woods Richardson (3-2, 3.87 ERA) Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (1-4, 4.91 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (56-60) at Milwaukee Brewers (66-49)

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-5, 3.02 ERA)

Tobias Myers (6-5, 3.02 ERA) Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (6-5, 3.43 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (60-57) at Kansas City Royals (64-53)

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (8-6, 3.55 ERA)

Michael Wacha (8-6, 3.55 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (4-6, 4.43 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (58-60) at Chicago White Sox (28-90)

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-11, 5.53 ERA)

Chris Flexen (2-11, 5.53 ERA) Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (3-5, 3.33 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (69-48) at Tampa Bay Rays (58-57)

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 0 ERA)

Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 0 ERA) Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (12-4, 2.63 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (69-47) at Arizona Diamondbacks (64-53)

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (9-5, 3.75 ERA)

Zac Gallen (9-5, 3.75 ERA) Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (11-5, 3.54 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (60-55) at Colorado Rockies (43-74)

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Dakota Hudson (0-0, 0 ERA)

Dakota Hudson (0-0, 0 ERA) Braves Starter: Max Fried (7-6, 3.4 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-59) at Los Angeles Dodgers (67-49)

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: River Ryan (1-0, 1.72 ERA)

River Ryan (1-0, 1.72 ERA) Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (6-1, 1.99 ERA)

New York Mets (61-55) at Seattle Mariners (61-56)

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (6-8, 3.05 ERA)

Logan Gilbert (6-8, 3.05 ERA) Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (8-4, 3.3 ERA)

