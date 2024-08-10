How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 10 Published 7:07 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

Max Fried starts for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Coors Field against Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

Saturday, August 10, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank sixth-best in baseball with 145 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB, slugging .410.

The Braves are 19th in MLB with a .240 batting average.

Atlanta is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (484 total).

The Braves’ .304 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 25 mark in baseball.

Atlanta has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

Atlanta’s pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves average MLB’s 11th-ranked WHIP (1.239).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Fried (7-6) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.

Fried enters the game with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Fried is looking to pick up his 16th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2024 Marlins L 7-0 Home Max Fried Edward Cabrera 8/6/2024 Brewers L 10-0 Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 8/7/2024 Brewers L 8-5 Home Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/8/2024 Brewers L 16-7 Home Charlie Morton Frankie Montás 8/9/2024 Rockies L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Tanner Gordon 8/10/2024 Rockies – Away Max Fried Dakota Hudson 8/11/2024 Rockies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Kyle Freeland 8/12/2024 Giants – Away Chris Sale Blake Snell 8/13/2024 Giants – Away Charlie Morton Kyle Harrison 8/14/2024 Giants – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Robbie Ray 8/15/2024 Giants – Away Max Fried Logan Webb

