Kansas 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 5:42 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

On October 26, the Kansas Jayhawks will play Kansas State — a highlight of their college football schedule in 2024. The full slate is in this article.

Watch college football, other live sports and more on Fubo. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

2024 Kansas Game and TV Schedule

Email newsletter signup

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Kansas 2024 Strength of Schedule

The Jayhawks will face the 23rd-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents’ combined win total last year (61).

Kansas is facing the 14th-easiest schedule this season (based on its opponents’ projected win total this year).

The Jayhawks are facing the 85th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on their Big 12 opponents’ combined win total last year).

Kansas has a schedule that includes four games in 2024 against teams that finished over .500 in 2023 (one of those teams won nine or more games and two of them picked up three or fewer wins).

The Jayhawks will clash with four teams in 2024 who played in a bowl game in 2023.

Catch football hockey action all year long on ESPN+.

Kansas Stat Insights (2023)

The Jayhawks ranked 65th in total defense last season (378.2 yards allowed per game), but they played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in FBS with 446.1 total yards per game.

On offense, Kansas was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 17th-best in FBS by totaling 34.8 points per game. It ranked 67th on defense (26.5 points allowed per game).

The Jayhawks ranked 55th in pass offense (240.1 passing yards per game) and 56th in pass defense (216.7 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

Kansas had the 86th-ranked defense this year in terms of rushing yards (161.5 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, and it was better offensively, ranking ninth-best with 206.0 rushing yards per game.

The Jayhawks had the 101st-ranked defense last year in terms of third-down efficiency (41.6% third-down percentage allowed), and they were more effective offensively, ranking 10th-best with a 48.3% third-down conversion rate.

With 18 forced turnovers (58th in FBS) against 17 turnovers committed (51st in FBS), Kansas (+1) owned the 58th-ranked turnover margin in college football last season.

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Vivid Seats.