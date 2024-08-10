LSU 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 5:42 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

A game against Alabama on November 9 is what stands out when glancing at the LSU Tigers’ college football schedule in 2024. See below to find dates and times for every game.

Watch college football, other live sports and more on Fubo. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

2024 LSU Game and TV Schedule

Email newsletter signup

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

LSU 2024 Strength of Schedule

The Tigers will face the 48th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents’ combined win total last season (74).

Based on our predictions, LSU has the 20th-ranked schedule in college football.

In terms of toughness — and using its opponents’ projected win total this season — LSU will be facing the 41st-ranked schedule this year.

The Tigers will have the 57th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on their SEC opponents’ combined win total last year (54).

In 2024, LSU will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that picked up three or fewer wins a year ago.

The Tigers will face seven teams in 2024 who played in a bowl game in 2023.

Catch football hockey action all year long on ESPN+.

LSU Stat Insights (2023)

On the offensive side of the ball, the Tigers were a top-25 unit last season, ranking best in FBS by compiling 543.5 yards per game. They ranked 108th on defense (416.6 yards allowed per game).

On offense, LSU was a top-25 unit last season, ranking best in FBS by totaling 45.5 points per game. It ranked 81st on defense (28 points allowed per game).

The Tigers struggled on defense against the pass last season, ranking 16th-worst in FBS (255.9 passing yards allowed per game) this season. However, they ranked third-best offensively, averaging 338.9 passing yards per game.

LSU ranked 85th in run defense last year (160.7 rushing yards allowed per game), but it played really well on offense, ranking 11th-best in FBS with 204.5 rushing yards per game.

The Tigers struggled defensively in terms of third-down efficiency last season, ranking 18th-worst in FBS (44.8% third-down conversion rate). However, they ranked second-best offensively, putting up a 54.6% third-down conversion rate.

LSU owned the 25th-best turnover margin in college football last season at +6, forcing 14 turnovers (105th in FBS) while turning it over eight times (third in FBS).

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Vivid Seats.