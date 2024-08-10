Oregon 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 5:42 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

The Oregon Ducks will open their 2024 college football schedule on August 31, versus Idaho of the FCS. See below for more.

2024 Oregon Game and TV Schedule

Oregon 2024 Strength of Schedule

The Ducks are playing the ninth-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents’ combined win total last year).

Taking into account its opponents’ projected win total this season (85), Oregon has the sixth-hardest schedule in college football.

The Ducks are facing the seventh-toughest conference schedule this season (based on their Big Ten opponents’ combined win total last year).

Oregon will play eight games in 2024 against teams with winning records in 2023 (three of those teams won nine or more games and zero of them totaled three or fewer wins).

The Ducks have eight games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Oregon Stat Insights (2023)

The Ducks made things happen on both sides of the ball last year, as they ranked second-best in total offense (531.4 yards per game) and 22nd-best in total defense (318.4 yards allowed per game).

Oregon fired on all cylinders last season, as it ranked second-best in scoring offense (44.2 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (16.5 points allowed per game).

The Ducks owned the 54th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (215.9 allowed per game), and they were more effective offensively, ranking best with 346.9 passing yards per game.

Oregon ranked 30th in rushing yards last season (184.5 rushing yards per game), but it excelled on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 11th-best in FBS with 102.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Ducks sported the 36th-ranked defense last year in terms of third-down efficiency (35.8% third-down conversion rate allowed), and they were better on offense, ranking third-best with a 51.0% third-down conversion rate.

Oregon forced 18 total turnovers (58th in FBS) last season and turned it over seven times (first in FBS) for a turnover margin of +11, the fourth-best in college football.

