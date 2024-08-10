UCF 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 5:42 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

The UCF Knights will begin their 2024 college football schedule on August 29, against New Hampshire of the FCS. Keep scrolling for more.

2024 UCF Game and TV Schedule

UCF 2024 Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents’ combined win total last season (60), the Knights have the 18th-easiest schedule in college football.

Taking into account its opponents’ projected win total this year (60), UCF has the 88th-ranked schedule in college football.

Taking into account their Big 12 opponents’ combined win total last year (52), the Knights have the 62nd-ranked conference schedule in college football.

In 2024, UCF’s schedule will include four games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including one game against teams that had nine or more wins and three games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2023.

The Knights have four games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

UCF Stat Insights (2023)

Offensively, the Knights were a top-25 unit last season, ranking eighth-best in FBS by putting up 487.1 yards per game. They ranked 82nd on defense (391.1 yards allowed per game).

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked 73rd-worst in FBS last season (25.8 points allowed per game), UCF played better on offense, ranking 41st in FBS by averaging 31.3 points per game.

The Knights ranked 42nd in passing yards last season (258.8 per game), but they excelled on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 25th-best in FBS with 196.7 passing yards allowed per game.

UCF sported the fifth-best offense last season in terms of rushing yards (228.2 rushing yards per game), but it ranked ninth-worst on defense (194.4 rushing yards allowed per game).

On offense, the Knights were a top-25 unit in terms of third-down efficiency last season, ranking eighth-best in FBS by averaging a 48.8% third-down percentage. They ranked 74th on defense (39.5% third-down percentage allowed).

With 16 forced turnovers (86th in FBS) against 18 turnovers committed (64th in FBS), UCF (-2) owned the 81st-ranked turnover margin in college football last season.

