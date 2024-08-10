UL Monroe 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 5:42 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

The UL Monroe Warhawks will begin their 2024 college football schedule on August 29, versus Jackson State of the FCS. See below for more.

2024 UL Monroe Game and TV Schedule

UL Monroe 2024 Strength of Schedule

In terms of difficulty, based on their opponents’ combined win total last season, the Warhawks will be playing the 38th-ranked schedule this year.

Taking into account its opponents’ projected win total this season (77), UL Monroe has the 23rd-hardest schedule in college football.

The Warhawks will have the 53rd-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on their Sun Belt opponents’ combined win total last year (55).

UL Monroe will take on nine teams this season that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule will pit them against three teams that put up nine or more victories and one squad with less than four wins last season.

The Warhawks will play nine teams who made a 2023 bowl game on their schedule in 2024.

UL Monroe Stat Insights (2023)

It was a rough season for the Warhawks, who ranked 22nd-worst in total offense (321.1 yards per game) and fifth-worst in total defense (446.8 yards per game allowed) last year.

UL Monroe ranked seventh-worst in scoring offense (17.3 points per game) and ninth-worst in scoring defense (34.9 points per game allowed) last year.

It was a rough campaign for the Warhawks in terms of passing last season, as they ranked 20th-worst in passing offense (174.8 passing yards per game) and ninth-worst in passing defense (274.9 passing yards per game allowed).

UL Monroe put up 146.3 rushing yards per game on offense last season (81st in FBS), and it gave up 171.9 rushing yards per game (103rd) on the defensive side of the ball.

It was a rough season for the Warhawks in terms of third-down rate, as they ranked 15th-worst in third-down percentage (32.4%) and worst in third-down percentage allowed (50.9%) last season.

UL Monroe had the 58th-ranked turnover margin in college football last season at +1, forcing 19 turnovers (46th in FBS) while turning it over 18 times (64th in FBS).

