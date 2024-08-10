West Virginia 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 5:43 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

In 2024, one of the top matchups on the West Virginia Mountaineers’ college football schedule is versus Penn State on August 31 — see below to find out more.

2024 West Virginia Game and TV Schedule

West Virginia 2024 Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents’ combined win total last year, the Mountaineers will be playing the 55th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Taking into account its opponents’ projected win total this year (86), West Virginia has the fifth-toughest schedule in college football.

The Mountaineers are facing the 35th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on their Big 12 opponents’ combined win total last year).

In 2024, West Virginia will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

The Mountaineers have eight games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

West Virginia Stat Insights (2023)

The Mountaineers averaged 434.6 yards per game on offense last season (27th in FBS), and they ranked 68th on defense with 380.8 yards allowed per game.

West Virginia averaged 31.5 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 39th in FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 64th, surrendering 26.2 points per contest.

The Mountaineers compiled 205.7 passing yards per game on offense last season (91st in FBS), and they ranked 86th defensively with 237.4 passing yards allowed per game.

Offensively, West Virginia was a top-25 unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking fourth-best in FBS by totaling 228.9 rushing yards per game. It ranked 49th on defense (143.4 rushing yards allowed per game).

West Virginia ranked 50th in college football with a +2 turnover margin last season after forcing 16 turnovers (86th in FBS) and committing 14 (27th in FBS).

