Braves vs. Rockies: Betting Preview for August 11

Published 1:25 am Sunday, August 11, 2024

The Atlanta Braves (61-55) will rely on Marcell Ozuna when they visit Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies (43-75) at Coors Field on Sunday, August 11. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

At +170, the Rockies are the moneyline underdogs in this game versus the Braves, who are -210. The total for this contest is 10.5. The odds to eclipse the over are -115, while the odds are -105 to go under.

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024

Sunday, August 11, 2024 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR

TV Channel: COLR

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -210

Braves -210 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +170

Rockies +170 Over/Under: 10.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season.

His last appearance came on Friday, Aug. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Schwellenbach is looking for his third straight quality start.

Schwellenbach will look to last five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fifth-best in MLB play with 149 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .412.

The Braves rank 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 19th in runs scored with 495 (4.3 per game).

The Braves’ .304 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Braves’ 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.75 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9 to lead the majors.

The Braves average baseball’s 11th-ranked WHIP (1.243).

